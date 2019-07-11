Ross Perot and his family used to vacation here back in the 60s. In his passing, I am reminded of working with him and his wife, Margot, in the early 1980s, when they became interested in returning and buying something on the ocean on Sea Island.

This was about the time the beach erosion was at its peak, and no beach nourishment had taken place. After we finished looking at all possibilities, Mr. Perot simply said : “You people ain’t got no beach,” and then he fired up his jet and left to buy elsewhere.

Kudos to the Sea Island Company for taking the initiative to restore the beach on Sea Island and maintain it. You see more turtles, more birds and more wildlife.

What you don’t see is people leaving because of a lack of beach.

Al Brown

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.