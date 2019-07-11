Ross Perot and his family used to vacation here back in the 60s. In his passing, I am reminded of working with him and his wife, Margot, in the early 1980s, when they became interested in returning and buying something on the ocean on Sea Island.
This was about the time the beach erosion was at its peak, and no beach nourishment had taken place. After we finished looking at all possibilities, Mr. Perot simply said : “You people ain’t got no beach,” and then he fired up his jet and left to buy elsewhere.
Kudos to the Sea Island Company for taking the initiative to restore the beach on Sea Island and maintain it. You see more turtles, more birds and more wildlife.
What you don’t see is people leaving because of a lack of beach.
Al Brown
St. Simons Island