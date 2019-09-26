More signs of oil and other contaminants from the Golden Ray are appearing in our rivers and our fragile marshes. As stated in The Brunswick News on Sept. 24, Fletcher Sams, Executive Director of the Altamaha Riverkeeper has “requested a fuel sample directly from the Golden Ray for comparison purposes.”
Mr. Sams has expressed concerns that the Coast Guard officials have not immediately responded to his request. Why?
Coast Guard Lt. Kit Pace said the Riverkeeper’s request “is being considered.” There are new fresh oil leaks being discovered every day, and Pace said it is being “considered.” Fletcher said, “he added that the response to his request for a fuel sample directly from the Golden Ray raises for the Altamaha Riverkeeper transparency issues.”
“They said they do not know if the responsible party would agree to let us have a sample,” Fletcher said. “I have a lot of concern that this is being driven by the responsible party.”
The ship’s registered owner is a South Korean company. Why are we allowing a foreign country to deny the Riverkeeper an answer? Lt. Pace says it is not a simple process to provide a sample to an outside entity. This is a foreign boat in U.S. waters so why the delay and cover up?
I challenge all Georgia residents to demand an answer from the United Command which consists primary of the Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the private sector Galllagher Marine Services of New Jersey.
Martha Lang
Darien