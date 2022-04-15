I found myself on the verge of homelessness in February. The amount of rent at the location that I was living at was going up 43%. I don’t qualify for Section 8 or make enough to afford the market rate of an average one-bedroom. By the grace of God, I found a studio apartment.
I speak for many of the lower middle class. We work hard, yet we find that we are stuck between a rock and a hard spot. There is a stigma in this city of Brunswick that if you make money, you’re somehow getting help from your employer. There are a few major employers that do give assistance to their employees for living expenses. Not every employer does or is able to do so.
The lower middle class is finding that we are being overlooked by elected officials in the area of rent. We are not just responsible for rent, but utilities, gas for vehicles and food. The government is only catering to one or two groups and not looking at all the groups present. We will lose valuable input from the lower middle class. With options becoming not available to the lower middle class these workers will be forced to look to other cities for employment.
The housing problem is nationwide. It would be nice to see our city of Brunswick be one of those cities that solved the problem of living for all people and be the example.
Amanda Peterson
Brunswick