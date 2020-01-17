So we didn’t make the show, no matter. The Brunswick revolution started years ago and is getting stronger everyday.
I think the #mybrunswick that we’ve seen on social media is proof in the pudding. I’ve met so many people from all parts of the world that came to our great town and now have made it their home.
Look around you. Bardelous just opened, Reid’s Apothecary and The Study are booming, Silver Bluff Brewing has an unbelievably beautiful place opening soon and by the way, there’s a neat little guitar shop on Gloucester that’s holding its own.
Not to mention the businesses that stayed and opened downtown in its bleakest hour. $500,000 would’ve been nice, but we’ve been doing this on our own for quite awhile. This is our Brunswick, and nothing will stop us from growing bigger and better. We are passionate and we are strong.
Crawford Perkins
Brunswick