The Small Business Revolution community organizers, Donna Davis and Susan Imhoff, want to thank the following supporters: McGinty-Gordon & Associates, DeLoach Sotheby’s, H2O Creative — Lance Sabbe, Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, The Brunswick News, Downtown Development Authority, Golden Isles Development Authority, Golden Isles Visitors Bureau, private donors, Golden Isles Broadcasting, College of Coastal Georgia, private investors, NewCity Brunswick, Ashley’s Business Solutions, city commissioner Julie Martin, mayor Cornell Harvey, Congressman Buddy Carter’s team and all of our #hashtaggers and volunteers!.
We are very proud to say, out of 35,000 nominations from all over the country, Brunswick, Georgia made the SBR Top 10 cities list.
While it would have been nice to receive the award, we of course do not need a TV show to tell us how special our beloved town is. We now know what we are capable of when we come together so we must keep our momentum moving forward.
In the past few years, there has been wonderful synergy toward growth and our downtown is more vivacious than ever before. This initiative was just one of many opportunities to come and we can unequivocally say. We are ready for them all.
Thank you to our wonderful community, #mybrunswick is still going strong.
Donna Davis
St. Simons Island