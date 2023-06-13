Many people know Dr. Eric W. Friedrich as a wonderful ENT, plastic surgeon, and currently preventive aging doctor. Well, I know him as my boss, but most especially my dear friend. I have worked for Dr. Friedrich for many years. His wife Ann would call me his office wife. If you ever worked for Dr. Friedrich, you know how lucky and blessed you were. He has an amazing ability to make anyone feel like you are special. He’s a doctor who goes above and beyond to help his patients. He has preformed plastic surgery, worked on faces, fixed your nose or ears, and gave you rejuvenation in your life.
His wife, Ann, children, Eric, Laura and Lindsey, are a blessing. You could not ask for a more wonderful family to be associated with. Dr. Friedrich is retiring this month after many, many years of practice. I have the honor and privilege of working for this amazing man. If you have been a patient of his, or friend please drop him a card and thank him. He will be truly missed. I have never worked for anyone so sweet, kind or caring as Dr. Friedrich. My wish is for him to enjoy retirement, enjoy his family and especially his grandchildren.