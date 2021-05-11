Late in the evening near closing time on a very recent Friday, we were alerted to a fire in our Pier Village restaurant. It was in a storage room near the office. We made an emergency call and in a miraculously short period of time, an abundance of Glynn County Fire-Rescue personnel and police officers were on scene.
The fire was out quickly while our customers and staff were carefully and safely escorted from the building. Shortly thereafter, after several precise inspections, it was determined that there was no likelihood of a restart so we were permitted to begin our cleanup. This almost seems routine, but it was anything but.
These first responders were incredible in every possible way. They were fearless while being extremely aware of the potential dangers that our customers, business neighbors and staff could be facing, and themselves. Their calmness and determined focus on everything they did was inspiring. Their courage and overwhelming concern for missing nothing was incredible.
We want to do two things with this letter. First is to thank every one of these truly too often underappreciated people for all they did and all they are clearly willing to do to help all of us. Secondly, we want to remind our neighbors and fellow citizens that our first responders are needed and deserve both our appreciation and respect.
Jim Barta
St. Simons Island