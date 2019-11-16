As I crossed the Torras Causeway Nov. 14, sea water reached close to the sidewalks. It was only a high tide — no tropical storms, hurricanes or strong winds, but it’s quite possible in the near future a mild storm can block access to and from the mainland.
At a recent meeting, help with the public and the Island and Mainland Planning Commissions, one major theme, raised by speakers, was resiliency — the ability of our county to prepare and respond to changing climate conditions and rising sea level.
Resiliency must be considered as we update our zoning ordinances. Similarly, SPLOST 2020 provides an excellent opportunity for our county, the City of Brunswick and the Joint Water and Sewer Commission to strengthen overall resiliency to sea level rise.
I’d like to suggest that county commissioners take into consideration three points prior to finalizing the SPLOST project list.
First, each SPLOST project should be evaluated against its ability to better protect Glynn County from storms, sea level rise and flooding.
If a project does that, then undertaking it should be a priority. If it doesn’t, then we should reconsider.
Second, the Joint Water and Sewer Commission, because of its particular vulnerability to flooding and power outages, should receive a larger proportion of the SPLOST funds for its projects.
Presently, it receives 15 percent, an amount determined by the city of Brunswick and the county commission.
Third, county, city, and JWSC officials should hold at least one public meeting to hear the public’s concerns about SPLOST projects, prior to finalizing SPLOST project list.
Philip Graitcer
St. Simons Island