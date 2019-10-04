As county officials look ahead to what to include in a 2020 SPLOST and how best to revise our zoning ordinance, I would recommend one primary organizing concept that should drive both — resilience. Resilience should be the balance on which all planning, zoning and infrastructure decisions are weighed.
If a project or decision will make Glynn County property, businesses and people less vulnerable to rising seas and catastrophic weather, then it should be a top priority. If it doesn’t make our community more resilient, then we should think twice about going forward.
Glynn County is extremely vulnerable to Sea Level Rise and the adversity of hurricanes. Sea levels have already risen seven inches since the mid-90s. The current path anticipates another 10 inches over the next 20 years. At the same time, the frequency and intensity of hurricanes is projected to increase.
Our old models of low taxes and minimal regulation to encourage economic growth will not be adequate to protect against the existential threat of rising seas.
A commitment to resilience can preserve our economy. People and businesses will invest in a community that is aggressively invested in keeping itself above water. And they won’t…if you don’t… It is really that simple.
One-third of the Netherlands today is below sea level. But Rotterdam is one of the most important and successful seaports in the world. They made resilience a defining priority.
Whether we become like Rotterdam or Atlantis depends upon the actions we take or don’t take now.
Hyde Post
St. Simons Island