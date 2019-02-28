In Europe, “Populism” is growing as a response to what are referred to as the “Elite” who have governed as they felt best for the people, but not listening to what the people have wanted. In England, this resulted in the UK leaving the EU through BREXIT, and in Germany, Angela Merkel is losing power. Glynn County seems to be growing the same feelings of populism vs. what is perceived as the “Elite” who govern the county.
Many living in Brunswick see the county government as oppressors who ignore what the people in Brunswick want, a long standing complaint. Those living in Brunswick are even willing to pay extra property taxes to stay out from under the thumb of consolidation with the county.
On St. Simons Island, the population is now primarily made up of people who moved here from elsewhere. They see the county elite removing them from the governing process and allowing over-dense development on the island. As a result, they want a say in what goes on there.
Most recently the county had an opportunity (based on bad rezoning done by the owner 14 years ago) to turn down a development of 50 row houses in mid island. This development will exasperate an already bad traffic problem, yet the county approved the development on land owned by an “old family.” This just looks bad.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island