Residents are not against replacing the aging Dunbar Creek bridge but are against turning Sea Island Road into a four-lane highway. Some of the concerns voiced at the meeting on June 12 are:
• Loss of the beautiful tree canopy with expansion bringing the highway extremely close to Hamilton Landing, Epworth Acres, Frederica Academy and Mariners Landing.
• The safety risk of children walking and riding bikes on Saint James Avenue, which will perilously border the highway.
• Sea Island Road is not at a standstill unless there is an accident on the causeway or on an island road.
• Five o’clock traffic is backed up by Harris Teeter but the stoppage is due to abundance of cars turning left on Frederica.
• The congestion issues are at the intersections on each end of Sea Island Road. Widening Sea Island Road will not address those problems.
• The environmental effect of losing nine acres of salt marsh. The study itself recognizes a four-lane road will not marginal improvements to the travel time, safety and evacuation plans.