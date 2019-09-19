To all parents of Glynn Middle School, as many know the school district and city government are attempting to create an additional access for students on Bon Aire Avenue.
These intentions are well-meaning but please consider, this street becomes very dark and isolated all day and night unless a homeowner is outside and present. With all the horrendous problems occurring within our schools around the country, do we want to create a hidden area for our children to travel?
Even worse, this project could create an opportunity for a perpetrator to enter school grounds without detection. Even with security cameras will Glynn Middle School have a protector to watch at all times during school hours?
I have lived in Habersham Estates for 20 years — a very nice neighborhood but during this time my neighbors and I have seen some not so savory events on the street (Bon Aire Ave). With all the hate aimed at our children and schools nationwide, do we really want this access and footbridge to invite a potential problem?
Before this project moves any further, I invite you to see for yourselves. Come down Lanier Boulevard, then right on Ocean Avenue, then immediate left on Bon Aire. Observe for yourselves and decide should this project be completed. If no, I urge you to act. Many thanks for your time.
Ed Sanger
Brunswick