I have lived in Glynn County for 23 years and ever since there has been the promise by the county and GDOT to widen North U.S. 17.
The News had an article in January 2022 claiming the project would start in February 2022. Of course nothing has happened. I can’t count the times surveyors have marked the power and water lines which run along U.S. 17. Too may vehicle accidents have occurred on U.S. 17 and frequently at the entrance/exit of Marshes of MacKay. This includes fatalities. The county seems to jump on putting new traffic lights on a moment’s notice on north Altama Avenue, but nothing on U.S. 17, or addressing traffic issues on St. Simons Island. The residents of North Glynn County deserve better and promises to be kept. U.S. 17 is becoming hazardous to drive on, with heavy traffic north and southbound, along with the endless dump trucks flying up and down to various projects. County officials seem to wait too long to attend to traffic issues, everywhere. What’s the immediate plan on Chapel Crossing where the huge apartment complex is going up? The two lane road will not cut it nor the existing intersections on either side of the construction project.
County officials/commissioners, please have the foresight to see traffic flow corrections are made in advance of the completion of your approved mainland development projects. No more delays, no more broken promises. Remember the mainland people.
Douglas Einsel
Brunswick