Yesterday, my wife and I had car troubles at the Golden Isles overpass off I-95. A friendly officer arrived quickly and helped us to move our car to a safe place. He made it happen by using his lights to stop traffic. It was awesome! He then helped check the car for problems and called a towing service for us. He even offered to give us a ride home, but our son arrived before the tow truck. He stayed with us the whole time and was a perfect gentleman! May all our first responders be blessed this season!
Michael Cohrs