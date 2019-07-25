I attended quite a packed house last night at our local planning meeting with concerned citizens to listen to a presentation from a nonprofit (Hand in Hand) presented by three ladies from St. Simons and Sea Island who plan to take Harper’s Joy and turn it into a homeless shelter.
This deal between Gateway and this nonprofit without due diligence from the city and input from taxpayers is not right.
Apparently the property is already under contract and can close anytime soon.
When asked if they were looking at any other options they said no, this is where it’s going.
This is where it’s going?
You want taxpaying residence to come to Brunswick and support city services and businesses.
When there was once a plan to open a dollar store on the “island,” it was strongly opposed by its citizens (these ladies perhaps?), and it was thwarted. Now, here we are, with them basically telling us “This is what we are doing,” with little to no input from the existing homeowners.
Putting a homeless shelter in a revitalizing neighborhood with no services except a convenience store (which Hand in Hand themselves stated was a problem site) is ridiculous.
We need to help the homeless, but putting them in a residential neighborhood with no resources for them to become contributing citizens is not what our neighborhood needs.
The manner this was presented, and basically hearing it was a “done deal” is concerning in so many ways.
Rosemarie Mann
Brunswick