The Well should be called "The Fail." First off most of the individuals at The Well are only being hindered by the handout they receive there. No real incentive to better themselves, just a place to hangout. The homeless you see in other areas of the county will tell you they left The Well because of the lack of real help there.
For all of the good Rev. Wright Culpepper followers, let me enlighten you. The man has spread lies about buying my house. He says he has made several attempts to buy it. The man has never knocked on my door or even called me to inquire buying the house. That in itself is enough for me not to trust him. Now for all of his followers that wish to keep funding him, well good luck to you. I will leave it with the old saying "A wolf in sheep's clothing." Just saying, if he lied about buying my home (which I lived in for many years before The Well snuck into the neighborhood) he could be deceitful on many other issues. I'm sure his intentions were good but far from being pure.