I hate to be a party pooper about the parade but for those of us trying to get to the other side, it was a nightmare. I went in and out each street trying to get across. Even by the docks was closed off. When I tried to ask for help, I was yelled at and told to just go, go, go. I’m sure their night was hell too. Finally, I found out U.S. 17 was the only way to get across, and I was a half hour late to a Christmas party. I think there should be signs or more than one way to get across. The parade was wonderful, but traffic a nightmare.

DeEtta Arnett

Revolutionary War veterans honored

Members of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution laid Christmas wreaths Monday at the graves of some of Glynn County’s — and America’s — oldest veterans.