I hate to be a party pooper about the parade but for those of us trying to get to the other side, it was a nightmare. I went in and out each street trying to get across. Even by the docks was closed off. When I tried to ask for help, I was yelled at and told to just go, go, go. I’m sure their night was hell too. Finally, I found out U.S. 17 was the only way to get across, and I was a half hour late to a Christmas party. I think there should be signs or more than one way to get across. The parade was wonderful, but traffic a nightmare.
DeEtta Arnett