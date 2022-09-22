I write this letter to commend and thank the hospital staff in the heart catheterization section on the hospital where I just received a heart catheter from one of the best doctors, Dr. Watkins, and his team of Jerry Lezotte, Shannon Wilson, Jessica Kent, the recovery area with Ms. Kim Thomas, RN, and Carol Hines, and several others that I could not get names for.
I will say we have a great hospital and staff. I was treated like a special person and got everything I asked for and did not have to wait any amount of time to get anything done for me. Again I thank everyone that I dealt with today and thank our hospital in general for all they do to make you comfortable while there.