My husband and I had company from California this week. We all were very disappointed upon arriving at the Neptune Fun Zone on Wednesday, Aug. 7, to find that it closed two days early. A notice stated it would close Aug. 8, but a 6 had been superimposed.

We then went to Massengale Park to swim in the ocean since the sign states lifeguards are on duty Memorial Day to Labor Day. Surprise! No lifeguards. About 2 p.m. I witnessed a swimmer in distress who was rescued by a young couple — thank God for them.

I am frustrated because “what you see” is not “what you get.” The county and the parks system could do better.

Diane Heinecke

Brunswick

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.