My husband and I had company from California this week. We all were very disappointed upon arriving at the Neptune Fun Zone on Wednesday, Aug. 7, to find that it closed two days early. A notice stated it would close Aug. 8, but a 6 had been superimposed.
We then went to Massengale Park to swim in the ocean since the sign states lifeguards are on duty Memorial Day to Labor Day. Surprise! No lifeguards. About 2 p.m. I witnessed a swimmer in distress who was rescued by a young couple — thank God for them.
I am frustrated because “what you see” is not “what you get.” The county and the parks system could do better.
Diane Heinecke
Brunswick