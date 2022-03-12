What has become of the Brunswick post office?
I have lived in Glynn County for over 20 years and have been able to rely on the excellent service of my friendly mailman, Chuck. He delivered the mail at the same time each day, hauling the many Amazon packages to the front doors of my neighbors’ porches with a smile. Then about four months ago, Chuck disappeared and so did the mail.
Different mail carriers are speeding down our quiet subdivision, either not putting mail in boxes or putting the wrong mail in boxes. I chase them down to ask them where is my mail, and they stare at me angrily and speed off. I call the Brunswick post office and the phone rings and rings and then you are just disconnected.
Mine is not the only neighborhood that is affected, it is all of Glynn County. Whoever is in charge of the Brunswick post office, please pick up your phone or hire mail carriers who can read and deliver mail. If you are unable to do this, maybe you should shut down and have St. Simons Island’s post office deliver our mail as the residents there seem to be having no issues with delivery.
Jennifer Underwood
Brunswick