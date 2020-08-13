I am saddened by things that keep happening in Glynn County so far as our judicial system is concerned. We all should know by now the tragic events surrounding the Ahmaud Arbery murder.
More recently, a young man was riding a bicycle and was hit a killed by a driver that was DUI. The driver was released on his own recognizance. The homicide charge was dropped in Glynn County Magistrate Court. In this situation, the Glynn County Police Department turned the investigation over to the Georgia State Patrol. Why?
The most recent situation involved a bouncer beating someone so bad, that he had to be transported to our local hospital and then transferred to UF Health in Jacksonville. It was reported that the GCPD could not get access to the establishment’s videos, inside and outside cameras, at the time of the incident. Why not? Someone was severely beaten, and they could not get the videos to ascertain what happened, is a question that begs to be answered.
I am perplexed as to why GCPD’s Chief Powell has not had his day in court. He has been on paid leave since February when he was indicted by a grand jury. The citizens of Glynn County are paying for this, and it needs to cease. Many people are having a hard time right now trying to make ends meet, and we are not getting a six-month paid vacation.
The public deserves to have answers, and none are forthcoming. It is a sad situation the we have her in our Golden Isles.
Dan Simpson
Jekyll Island