Republicans need to make a New Year’s resolution — come up with ideas to help the country and help Americans. All we see from Republicans is complaining and lying and excuses, but no ideas. What will we see in 2023 and 2024? Likely more of the same.

The border and immigration is one example. Republicans in Congress ask why President Biden isn’t doing more, as they vote against measures proposed by Democrats. Republicans also ask why the president isn’t doing more, while at the same time complaining he is exceeding his authority and it’s up to Congress to pass laws. The problem is that Republicans never propose any solutions. Time and time again Republicans voted against legislation to improve our immigration system or obstructed bills to overhaul border security and immigration laws, never offering any substitutes.

Turtles stunned by cold Christmas return to the sea

Four of six green sea turtles that were cold stunned by the record-breaking Christmas cold on barrier island beaches were released into St. Andrews Sound Friday morning after the Georgia Sea Turtle Center rehabilitated them.

Police recruitment a top priority for chiefs in 2023

The Brunswick and Glynn County police departments are starting 2023 with 59 fewer officers than if their staffs were full, but the chiefs of both are optimistic about recruitment and retention efforts in the new year.

EPD: Wells not impacted by chemical release

Chris Road residents and others near a canal where an industrial chemical release killed hundreds of fish need not worry about their wells, but they should stay out of the water in the canal, according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.