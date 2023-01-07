Republicans need to make a New Year’s resolution — come up with ideas to help the country and help Americans. All we see from Republicans is complaining and lying and excuses, but no ideas. What will we see in 2023 and 2024? Likely more of the same.
The border and immigration is one example. Republicans in Congress ask why President Biden isn’t doing more, as they vote against measures proposed by Democrats. Republicans also ask why the president isn’t doing more, while at the same time complaining he is exceeding his authority and it’s up to Congress to pass laws. The problem is that Republicans never propose any solutions. Time and time again Republicans voted against legislation to improve our immigration system or obstructed bills to overhaul border security and immigration laws, never offering any substitutes.