We taught our two children that when they lost a ball game that they were to walk over to the other team, shake their hands and say “good game.” Then, we would tell them to just try to play smarter next time. It appears that many Republican legislators did not get that advice, or they ignored it.

Georgia state and local officials found no evidence of systemic voter fraud in the 2020 presidential elections. The secretary of state debunked all allegations of fraud. President Biden won the election by 11,779 votes. This was confirmed by not one recount, but two. Georgia election workers verified signatures twice.

Despite these actions and facts, many Republicans in Georgia could not accept Biden’s win. They’re also bruising from further wins by Ossoff and Warnock. Republicans’ response to all this is to punch legislation through the state house that will roll back voting access via passage of HB 351.

The legislation will undermine established voting processes, automatic voter registration, banning drop boxes for mail ballots and eliminate the broad availability of absentee voting. The bill would also restrict voting on Sundays, which has been a time honored tradition for Black persons, after church services.

All are overt measures of voter suppression, but the most egregious one is that giving food or water to voters waiting in line, will be a misdemeanor. Instead of eroding democracy, how about Republicans look at why they are losing and actively engage with the voters they want to suppress.

Martha Dismer

St. Simons Island

