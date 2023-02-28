Republicans have lost their minds. There’s no way of spinning that, but rather than question why Republican representatives are acting more and more extreme, some Republican supporters revel in the fact their party is running amok.

The really sad part is, many of these Republican supporters will be hurt by Republican proposals. A 30% tax hike on everything will hurt the poor, workers and middle class the most. While the wealthy will get another huge tax break, deepening the wealth divide. The coming Republican budget is reportedly going to add trillions more dollars in debt, just like they did the last four years. Republicans will also be cutting programs that serve millions of Americans. Republicans want to cut everything without thinking of the consequences of who it hurts — you.

Howard V. Seymour Jr. is retiring from Arco Hardware and Builder Supplies Inc., after being with the family-owned company for 52 years, the last 10 of which have been on a part-time basis. That doesn’t mean he will be any less busy.

Florence and the Machines’ “Dog Days Are Over” floated through the morning air at Frederica Academy last week as students returned to class, relaxed and ready to conquer the day thanks to a break period spent with calming therapy dogs.