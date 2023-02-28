Republicans have lost their minds. There’s no way of spinning that, but rather than question why Republican representatives are acting more and more extreme, some Republican supporters revel in the fact their party is running amok.
The really sad part is, many of these Republican supporters will be hurt by Republican proposals. A 30% tax hike on everything will hurt the poor, workers and middle class the most. While the wealthy will get another huge tax break, deepening the wealth divide. The coming Republican budget is reportedly going to add trillions more dollars in debt, just like they did the last four years. Republicans will also be cutting programs that serve millions of Americans. Republicans want to cut everything without thinking of the consequences of who it hurts — you.
While Republicans talk about freedom, look what they’re doing. Attacking voting, elections, women’s rights, Black history, LGBTQ rights, books, education and weaponizing government to attack Democrats. Where are the Republican ideas to help Americans?
Republicans made a lot of promises in the last election, the only thing not surprising is they’re not living up to their promises. The only surprise is their extremism has gotten worse. Hard to imagine after they voted against democracy, staged an insurrection and took part in a coup.
President Biden and Democrats have overseen record jobs, a record economic recovery, even record profits on Wall Street.
Normally Republicans would rejoice. Instead they’re trying to burn America down. If you vote Republican, don’t expect results, expect more pain.