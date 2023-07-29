I’m deeply dismayed by the recent defeat of Miller Amendment 36 to U.S. House Bill 3935 (Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act), which aimed to reinstate pilots dismissed for choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s disheartening that 83 Republican Congressmen joined Democrats to vote against this amendment, leaving many experienced pilots jobless.
As a retired captain and attorney, I understand the amendment’s importance beyond political debate; it’s about professional dignity and individual choice. CDC’s recent guidance on the comparability of natural immunity and vaccination challenges the grounds for these pilots’ dismissal, rendering it outdated and inappropriate.