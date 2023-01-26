I am sorry to see Herschel lose, but more hurt that about only five or six people supported me in placing and paying for 22 ads in The Brunswick News supporting Herschel. I didn’t hear from local Republican leaders. Herschel never called. Herschel didn’t do much to support himself either. If we can’t take the Senate and presidency back then our nation is doomed. No one will tell me why Democrats are trying to destroy America, but I will keep fighting.
Our local politicians are hiding behind “town hall meetings” instead of standing up for individual problems that are staring them in the face. Local laws and codes aren’t being enforced — just look at the junk yards that are cropping up all over the county except St. Simons and the islands. How about illegal mufflers and terroristic driving in our neighborhoods? Is that legal? God Bless America.