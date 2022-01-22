It is very disappointing, but not surprising, to see The Brunswick News rally against the common sense measures proposed by Democrats to protect the right to vote. This paper often prints misleading and outright false accusations, this case is no exception.
Calling state Republicans measures that limit voting common sense is laughable. The bill is nothing less than voter suppression. The law was created by a right wing group with that intention — to limit voting to help Republicans. How do we know this? They came out and said do. That’s why the voter suppression bills across the country all look alike, they didn’t copy Georgia, they all subscribed to the same gutless ideology — they can only win by tilting the scales.
This is what Republicans are trying to claim Democrats are doing with the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is Congress’ duty to protect voting, especially when voting discrimination is taking place like we are seeing in Georgia and other states.
Limiting voting precincts, drop boxes, voting times is not common sense. Neither is giving yourself power to take over election boards or deciding the outcome of elections for voters. All of those things amount to disenfranchisement.
Republicans aren’t interested in fair elections — they only care about winning at any cost, even attacking your rights.
Democrats are standing up and fighting for our democracy and your right to vote. That is what common sense looks like.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island