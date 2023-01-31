Mr. Tatum’s distress at Republicans’ turbid support of Herschel Walker is understandable.
Having a Texas carpetbagger foisted on Georgia by a South Florida yankee was most confusing.
As dear Scarlet would say: “Never Again!”
John Taylor
Brunswick
Monday was an unusually warm day for late January as Glynn County firefighters trained on extinguishing a simulated house fire, but Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said that just makes it more real.
Marshland Credit Union celebrated its 70th anniversary of serving the local community on January 20th. Back in 1953, when the credit union was established, the annual wage of an average worker in the U.S. was $4,233, a new home was $15,760 and a loaf of bread cost 16 cents. Things have chang…
James Walker has always been interested in his family history and has done genealogical research for years.
The yearbook staff at Glynn Academy took a brief break last week from its work on the upcoming yearbook to reflect on the national acclaim they received for their most recent publication.
In its first time back after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockin’ Stewbilee may have had its best day ever.