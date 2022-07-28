Things could be better. Of course that will be used in political races across the country by Republicans. Inflation has hurt Americans. But where are the solutions from Republicans? The Biden bashing will continue through the fall, because Republicans have no ideas to help Americans.
Gas prices are falling. The shouts of “Thank you President Biden” are amazing. If that was only the case. Funny how Republicans like to blame Democrats when prices go up, but are silent when prices come down. Republicans blocked efforts in Congress to help Americans, that’s what those who drive a lot of miles and truckers should remember.
Inflation has peaked and is starting to come down, but all the Republicans want to talk about is the high spike in June. Corporations were making record profits before, during and still after the health crisis, but despite record profits and receiving generous tax breaks, still raised their prices. Republicans blocked efforts in Congress to hold corporations accountable for price gouging. Remember that next time you’re out shopping.
Another big expense everyone faces is health care. Republicans voted against making health care more affordable repeatedly. They don’t want to expand Medicare, and are proposing to eliminate it, affecting millions of Americans. And again, offer no alternatives to help. Remember that next time you need a doctor.
Democrats are the only party trying to help Americans — Republicans just keep standing in the way and the only idea they have is that you can get by with less.