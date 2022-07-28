Things could be better. Of course that will be used in political races across the country by Republicans. Inflation has hurt Americans. But where are the solutions from Republicans? The Biden bashing will continue through the fall, because Republicans have no ideas to help Americans.

Gas prices are falling. The shouts of “Thank you President Biden” are amazing. If that was only the case. Funny how Republicans like to blame Democrats when prices go up, but are silent when prices come down. Republicans blocked efforts in Congress to help Americans, that’s what those who drive a lot of miles and truckers should remember.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…