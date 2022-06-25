Republicans and right wing media who will defend the former president to the bitter end are trying to blame President Biden and Democrats for everything they claim is going wrong.
This is just more Republican hypocrisy, they don’t care about facts, truth or accountability. Some examples:
The former president was a serial liar who lied about everything from his inauguration to Jan. 6. Somehow the former vice president thinks President Biden is a liar, ignoring over 30,000 lies by his former boss, not basing his claims on reality, just trying to make himself look good for a 2024 run.
Republicans think government should stay out of the way of business and like to claim how great a free economy is, but blame the government for inflation. Republicans’ poor policies of many years lead us to where we are, poor trade policy, poor foreign policy, poor tax policy and billions in yearly tax breaks and subsidies and a $2 trillion tax cut that they said would be invested in factories and jobs and trillions in more investments. None of that happened. We are seeing problems because corporations didn’t invest for the future. It has caught up to them. And us.
Republicans still lie about the 2020 election. The Jan. 6 hearings are making clear where the real fraud was. Republicans and the former president.
Democrats are trying to help — Republicans think you have it too good and are blocking anything to help you. Why? Ask Republicans. They’re playing politics — hurting all Americans.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island