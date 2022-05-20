Hostages to a cult is a good description of many Republicans, Republican supporters and right wing media who cling to conspiracy theories, fear mongering and try to both-sides issues while spreading disinformation.
The thing you won’t hear from Republicans are any substantial ideas to try to show Americans why Republicans should get support. Republicans want to continue lying to their supporters. It will only get worse in the months leading up to the election.
While republicans have done nothing for many years, they try to take credit for the good things happening and blame Democrats for whatever they feel like will help them politically. Sadly, many Republican supporters won’t care about facts or the truth, and will keep voting Republican even if it hurts them in the long run.
The economy is booming and there is record job growth. Republicans want to ignore that and talk about inflation and gas prices and other rising prices — but consumers should ask, why didn’t companies invest that $2 trillion tax cut from Republicans? Or other tax breaks? Or prepare themselves better before, during and after the height of the pandemic? Corporations were unprepared, but Republicans want to blame Democrats.
This same scenario plays out for many issues, where Republicans have dragged their feet, play blame games, while Democrats take action. Voting, immigration, education, infrastructure, are just a few issues where Republicans only want to obstruct Democrats.
Just follow the facts — don’t believe the hype.
Republicans only care about power. Democrats are working for you.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island