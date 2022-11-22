With the exception of the Georgia Senate runoff, the 2022 midterm election is over. Most Senate, gubernatorial and Secretary of State candidates backed by the disgraced, twice-impeached former president lost. This is a clear message to MAGA Republicans: It’s time to move on. There are a number of viable real Republicans who can compete on a national level.
There has been very little commentary, on both left- and right-wing media, of voter fraud so hopefully we can put “the big lie” behind us. Generally speaking elections across the country are administered in a safe, secure and accurate manner.