According to former justice Anthony Kennedy, “the rule of law binds government and all its officials.”
Some of our officials, including Rep. Buddy Carter, do not seem to understand the basic principle of agency. This is peculiar, given that financial, real estate, legal and commercial agents make up the bulk of Republican sponsors.
The newly designated speaker of the house pronouncing that a disorganized selection process is evidence of “learning to govern,” is disconcerting because “governing” is not what members of Congress are hired to do.
Some of us are old enough to remember when all sorts of institutions claimed to be acting “in loco parentis,” especially when they wanted to impose restrictive policies. “In loco parentis” has been relegated to the dustbin of history, if only because so many parents provide miserable care. Public servants need to be about the business of providing for the public welfare.