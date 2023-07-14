One wonders when MAGA Republicans will wake up and realize that if they run either old Donnie-boy or his mini-me they have no chance of winning a national election. In the event either of these narcissists becomes the nominee we will see the largest turnout of Democratic and independent voters in history. Down ballot Republican candidates across the country will be impacted and there will likely be a Democrat-controlled House and Senate elected in 2024, not to mention state legislations that could see a swing to Democratic control. There are several viable real Republicans currently running and a few who might yet get in the race. If Republicans want to regain control they need to pick one of these and discard the crazies.
Tom Klemer