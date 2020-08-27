Boy! Ya! The yelling of a woman and a man pounding on the podium, really got my emotions stirred.
I looked for the platform but was unable to find one. The pledge that coronavirus would go away enabled me to believe it would soon disappear, even though 180,000 have died and more Americans have caught the disease than anywhere else in the world.
The reassurance that the head of North Korea was neutralized through negotiations helped me understand their nuclear expansion over the past four years.
A wealthy White couple defending our rights to hold on to our guns, while controlling the expansion of Blacks, was reassuring.
A man with the president’s last name appealing to Republicans and independents that all were welcome — as long as your last name wasn’t Romney, the party’s nominee eight years ago.
As I went off to bed I thought, this is America and everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts.
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island