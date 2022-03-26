In April my wife and I sold our family home in SoGlo and moved to Peppertree Crossing. In November we were informed that we could opt out of recycling if we wished. We completed the form online and returned it. It is now March 24 and our can still has not been picked up.
I have called Republic once a week since January, and I am told that they will pick it up. The next week arrives and they don’t. It continues to sit at the end of our driveway. I call every week, and I am told every week that it will be picked up on the next recycling day, yet it stays at the end of my driveway. I hoped that my problems with Republic would be over. It was not to be, so we live in Peppertree Crossing.
You can’t get out of Peppertree without driving by our street and the recycling truck goes by every other week and drives on by. I see that city residents will be able to opt out of recycling. Good luck with that. Republic just keeps rolling on and have their contracts renewed every year. I do not understand the logic behind this.
Jim Miller
Brunswick