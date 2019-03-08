What constitutes an acceptable level of diversity in our country? We hear about this social characteristic, but do not hear any statements covering the fact that all developed nations include within their national character the belief in meritocracy.
“Those most able rise towards the top, while those least able fall towards the bottom.” This is true in nearly all endeavors, and is equally true that we accept merit-based on a skill i.e. a physical skill or artistic skill, as opposed to an intellectual skill.
We want our team to have the most skilled players and accept the fact that some won’t even make the team. But when it comes to intelligence-based endeavors, we demand equality. This demand is totally devoid of logic.
We are as different in ability from each other in intelligence as we are in physical ability. So why do we accept unequal physical diversity but refuse to accept intellectual diversity? In physical endeavors, we generously reward the few most able (those with merit), but when intellectual skill is involved we foolishly demand more diversity. Our intellectual differences are caused basic facts — genetic makeup, parental influence, community influence and educational achievement.
Our country, and all other successful nations, adhere to a belief in meritocracy. Any effort to replace merit with diversity will fail.
Don Daleen
St. Simons Island