Responding to the June 2 story about Representative Buddy Carter’s proposed bill to cut off funding to states like California and New York because such states provide assistance to “illegal immigrants,” such legislation does not help anyone in Georgia or anywhere else.
As a matter of law, the Constitution protects all persons, not just citizens. As a matter of morality, the Bible repeatedly informs us of God’s command to welcome the stranger. “When a stranger resides with you in your land, you shall not wrong him. The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as one of your citizens; you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.”
When this command is ignored, the condemnation is on the nation. Let’s fight for the Constitution and doing the right thing, regardless of party.
Wade Herring
Savannah