I want to thank congressman Buddy Carter for standing with our president. I saw a tweet from Buddy the other day and he said, “While Mexico is currently helping the U.S. secure our border, House Dems are far more worried about holding AG Barr in contempt, for refusing to break the law. It’s time for the majority to start taking the immigration issue seriously.” I couldn’t agree more.
The situation at our border is getting worse by the day. This May, apprehensions along the Southwest border reached 144,278 – a 623 percent increase over May 2017. To be frank, this is out of control. It’s also dangerous.
It’s gotten so bad that President Trump had to put pressure on Mexico to get them to take unprecedented action to address the immigration crisis because America is failing to act. Unfortunately, Democrats are so determined to destroy President Trump, they completely refuse to acknowledge or address the security and humanitarian issues right in front of us.
Something must be done. I want to thank Buddy for standing with President Trump for the safety of our great nation. It can’t be an easy task with the Democrats putting up road blocks at every turn, but I’m glad Buddy’s in Washington to fight alongside our president. A fighter is exactly what our nation needs right now, and Buddy is on the front lines.
Heather Baxley
Brunswick