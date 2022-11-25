Like many people in our lives, I knew of David Ralston before I came to know him. I first heard of him when he ran for Georgia’s Attorney General in 1998 after he had served in the Georgia State Senate since 1992. I met him when I was sworn into the Georgia House of Representatives in 2005, a body he had served in since 2002.
I immediately took a liking to David since he was from Blue Ridge in the North Georgia mountains and, like me, attended Young Harris College. After all, there is an unique bond between all of us who attended Young Harris College.
In 2008, David mounted an unsuccessful bid for the top House post against then-Speaker Glenn Richardson. As to be expected, after his defeat David was stripped of his chairmanship of the Judiciary Committee and assigned to a different house office. Interestingly, he was assigned to my office. I often joked that after he was exiled by the speaker, they made him my suite-mate, indicating my status with the speaker.
In 2009, I moved over to the Georgia State Senate and the next year David was elected Speaker of the Georgia House where he inherited a dysfunctional body and, with his calming demeanor and quiet leadership, turned it back into a great chamber.
David Ralston served with distinction until his untimely death last week. Many knew this mountain man as Speaker of the Georgia House. I was lucky enough to know him as my friend.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1