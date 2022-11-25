Like many people in our lives, I knew of David Ralston before I came to know him. I first heard of him when he ran for Georgia’s Attorney General in 1998 after he had served in the Georgia State Senate since 1992. I met him when I was sworn into the Georgia House of Representatives in 2005, a body he had served in since 2002.

I immediately took a liking to David since he was from Blue Ridge in the North Georgia mountains and, like me, attended Young Harris College. After all, there is an unique bond between all of us who attended Young Harris College.

