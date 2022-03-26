During my 35 years working as a pharmacist, there was hardly a day that went by where I was not asked by a concerned parent to identify an unknown pill they found in their child’s possession. For many years I consoled them, assuring these parents that the risks were minor. That changed after I went to the first funeral.
Early reports indicate that 2021 was the deadliest year on record for overdoses here in Georgia. Fentanyl analogues are deadly, highly addictive substances that often take the form of common prescription medications to deceive buyers. Criminals are preying on our communities, and the threat isn’t going away soon.
Last year, over 11,000 pounds of fentanyl were seized by border patrol agents. That is enough fentanyl to kill every American several times over. And that’s just the drugs we know about. Fentanyl doesn’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat. It is an equal opportunity destroyer. As a pharmacist, I am calling on community members to avoid taking any drug that does not come directly from a pharmacy.
As a member of Congress, I am calling on President Biden and Speaker Pelosi to permanently schedule fentanyl analogues and secure our southern border. And if you are a parent reading this, or a friend of someone who might be at risk, I encourage you to go to your local pharmacy and purchase naloxone. It requires no prescription from a physician, and you could help save someone’s life.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter
R-Pooler