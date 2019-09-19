I was chairman of the St. Simons Land Trust (SSLT) when the board made the decision to borrow the money and secure the property adjacent to Fort Frederica in order to preserve this important property from development and protect important artifacts. Little did we know the National Park Service would have such a difficult time securing the funds to purchase this land from the SSLT and receive authorization for park expansion.
Kudos to Congressman Buddy Carter for getting the Fort Frederica border expansion through Congress. This has been a long, 10 years in coming. He has championed this effort from the beginning of his first term in office. This is not to take anything away from Senators Isakson and Perdue, who have both supported this process. But this national park is in Congressman Carter’s district, and he has been a strong advocate and should be recognized. Now we need to ensure the funding is forthcoming through the National Park Service.
Thank you Congressman Carter for your respect of our nation’s history, public lands and one of the premier attractions which brings visitors to St. Simons.
Duane Harris
St. Simons Island