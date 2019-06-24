There have been very few efforts in 2019 by Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats to put forth legislation that is good for the country and can actually be signed into law. Unfortunately the situation has gotten worse, but our local Congressman Buddy Carter has been able to break through the gridlock and get things done.
As a pharmacist, he has said countless times over the years that one of his top priorities is tackling high prescription drug costs. That was evidenced last year when his efforts to ban gag clauses was signed into law. This year, his legislation, the “Payment Commission Data Act,” is currently the only Republican drug pricing bill to move through the Energy and Commerce Committee that Rep. Carter serves on.
All he’s waiting on is the Democrats to actually bring this up for a vote.
Our Democratic House is focused less on legislating and more on political grandstanding. Congressman Carter has fought through the noise to move important legislation that will help all Americans. He has proven that he can and does legislate in an effective way, and I applaud him for his efforts in helping all of us.
Gussie Gammon
St. Simons Island