With federal guidance to begin to resume normal life and the April 30 deadline on Governor Kemp’s restrictions approaching, I hope that short-term rental restrictions remain in place until there is more certainty that the virus is controlled. As a resident of St. Simons, I feel that the decisions to open the beaches and the pier, citing the need for exercise, while leaving more appropriate parks in the county closed were misguided and disingenuous. The governor, after much pressure, reversed his position on short-term rentals (although he managed to leave a short time period prior to the ban taking effect for rentals). Shelter in place and permitting vacation rentals are contradictory. It is good that he finally came to that conclusion.
I know that there is a need for working people to again begin to earn their living, but short-term rentals can only encourage the spread of the virus and a possible resurgence of new cases in Glynn County by encouraging people from hotspot and other harder hit urban areas to come here.
The people of Glynn County and The News should carefully monitor the decisions made by the state and county governments as April 30 approaches.
Michael Ferguson
St. Simons Island