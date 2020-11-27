Tuesday, The News reported that administration of the new ordinance governing short-term rental houses and condos will cost $120,000 or more, which can be handled by revenues collections (from properties not currently paying their share).
Why would we outsource admin function to an outside entity or others that ‘sell’ that function? Two or three new county employees could run that program effectively, I feel. It seems we should encourage local employment and not outsource work that can be done here.
Roland Daniel
St. Simons Island