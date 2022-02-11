I’m not sure how many folks walk the beaches everyday. My husband and I walk the beach at different beach access points everyday. At high tide there is no beach from King and Prince to the pier. At low tide now, there are two mud flats and tidal pools you have to cross over to get to the ocean from the north breakers to Fifth Street.
While most folks don’t care how muddy, dirty, non-accessible or non-pretty the beaches are, the avid beach goers and tourists pay attention and are not pleased.
Maybe once tourism suffers and tourists go elsewhere, something will be done. While Sea Island, Tybee Island, Hilton Head, Fernandina Beach and Jacksonville beaches all do beach renourishment of some kind, St. Simons does not renourish its beaches. St. Simons gets the Sea Island sand when hurricanes or nor’easters pass through.
Until our commissioners are on board with beach renourishment, St. Simons will continue to have less and less beach access at high and low tides. The beaches/ocean are the heartbeat of the island and are used by all of Glynn County.
Diane Schwaller
St. Simons Island