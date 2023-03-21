A recent article concerning the feral horses on Cumberland Island totally ignores the fact that it is believed horses were introduced to the island in the late 1500’s by the Spanish and others were introduced to the island in the 1700s, it would be a lost opportunity to not preserve a living historical presence of these horses.
While issues concerning the condition of the horses obviously exist, I don’t think a program of eugenics is in order. It could be resolved by best practices in wildlife management: relocations, herd reduction and selective planting of native food sources, all things the Department of the Interior is capable of.