Having been contacted by the editor I am rewriting a letter I wrote a couple of weeks ago in regard to the person who was glad to see Confederate Monument removed. It appears this person represents the wokeness of the modern society.
Many of our ancestors fought and many died for the Confederacy as they were drafted into service for their state. Many more did volunteer their services to fight for states rights which involved much more than slavery. It should be noted that slavery has proven to be a very evil upon any society that promotes it. But as I said there were more issues at hand than this one.
What I find wrong with the celebrating the removal of the monument is that it went against an agreement between the former mayor and city officials with local historic organizations that the monument would remain until the statewide issue of Confederate monuments could be resolved. It appears to be evident that these people and their organizations have no regard for agreements between two parties. It is also evident that these woke organizations have their roots in the wokeism that has deep roots in Marxism, which is attempting to overthrow our country.
The ultimate goal of Marxism is to remove anything that is related to God. They are simply going after the low-lying fruit now that has little interest. While they win some of the battles now, they will never win the war against God.
James Carter
Brunswick