At the Southern Poverty Law Center, we carefully trace the stories of communities like Brunswick who have worked tirelessly to remove Confederate symbols of hate and white supremacy. What’s so inspiring about your community is that, according to the Mayor Cosby Johnson, the decision was made democratically, “through community debate and engagement.” We hope that this spirit guides your community as you decide what should be done with the monument now that it has been removed — and that the voices of descendants of formerly enslaved people will be prioritized in the process.
We also hope that other communities are inspired by your activism. In addition to schools, roadways, buildings, bridges and parks that venerate the values of the Confederacy, 111 Confederate monuments remain standing in Georgia. We must remove these relics once and for all in a way that promotes our ideals and values.
Kimberly Probolus
Southern Poverty Law Center