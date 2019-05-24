Nearly all American families have stories like my Uncle Charlie’s, who died in France in 1944. Although he was given the Silver Star, I never met him, as I was 6 months old when he was killed. I wish I had known him, as those who did later told me he was a great guy.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering and honoring people who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
Two other days celebrate those who serve or have served in the U.S. Military: Veterans Day, which celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans, and Armed Forces Day, which honors those currently serving in the U.S. military.
I encourage everyone to treat each of these special days as they are intended.
Dick Wiederhorn
St. Simons Island